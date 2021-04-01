Lady Bobcats blank Vidor in 5

VIDOR – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats defeated the Vidor Lady Pirates Thursday 19-0 in a five- inning run-rule District 22-4A win at Lady Pirate Field.

Codie Sorge got the win on the mound for the first-place Lady Bobcats (18-4-2, 7-0), giving up one hit with five strikeouts.

Ryden Stanfield went 2-for-4 with two doubles, a walk, two RBI and tworuns scored. Bailee South had a RBI, two walks and a run scored.

Joli Ponfick went 3-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored. Codie Sorge went 2- for- 5 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored. Emma Humplik had a grand slam, a walk, five RBI and two runs scored.

Heather Mineer had a single, and two runs scored. Harleigh Rawls was hit by a pitch twice, had a single, and three runs scored. Olivia Grant had a single and tworuns scored and Abigail Curphey went 2 –for- 3 with three RBI and a run scored.

The Lady Bobcats have a bye Tuesday and will visit Silsbee next Friday while Vidor will face Silsbee on Tuesday.