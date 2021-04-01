Lady Bears rock Silsbee in 3

SILSBEE – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears cruised to a 19-2 District 22-4A victory over the Silsbee Lady Tigers in three innings at Lady Tiger Field Thursday night.

The Lady Bears (18-6-1, 6-1) pounded out 14 hits against the Lady Tigers (3-17, 1-6).

Karson Friar tossed two innings for the Lady Bears, allowing no hits while striking out two while Bailey Frenzel tossed a frame, allowing two hits while fanning two.

Catcher Shae Fontenot was a perfect 4-for-4 at the plate with three runs scored while driving in four. Madeline Stephenson went 2-for-3 with three RBI and three runs scored.

Frenzel was 2-for-2 and drove in three and blasted her 17th home run of the season. Ava Wright went 2-for-3 and drove home four runs. Jace Cook was 2-for-3 and scored three times. Rhylan Wilson was 1-for-3 and tallied three runs while Friar was 1-for-2, scored three runs and drove in another.

The Lady Bears return to action Tuesday when they visit Bridge City.