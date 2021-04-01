Cardinals sink Mustangs in five

WEST ORANGE – The Bridge City Cardinals zipped past the West Orange-Stark Mustangs 11-0 in five innings in District 22-4A action at Anderson Field Thursday night.

Bridge City (10-9-1, 2-3) pitchers Slade Foreman and Braylen Collins combined for a no-hitter as the Mustangs (2-13, 0-5) struggled at the plate. Foreman worked four innings and fanned three Mustangs while Collins tossed one with a strikeout.

The Cardinals scored in every inning, including three each in the first and the second.

Trevor Vail, JT Fielder and Draven Marlow each had hits for the Cardinals. Vail and Sam Carpenter drove in two runs apiece while Fielder drove in one.

The Cardinals will welcome in LC-M Tuesday while the Mustangs visit Lumberton.