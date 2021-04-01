Applicants May Appeal FEMA’s Determination Letter

Survivors of February’s severe winter storms in Texas who registered with FEMA may have received a determination letter regarding your eligibility for assistance. Read the letter carefully. It may not be the final answer. FEMA may simply need extra documents to process your application. Every applicant may appeal FEMA’s decision.

Examples of missing documentation may include an insurance settlement letter, proof of residence, proof of ownership of the damaged property, or proof that the damaged property was your primary residence at the time of the disaster.

Appealing FEMA’s letter of eligibility

By appealing, you are asking FEMA to review your case. If you have questions, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. TTY users may call 800-462-7585. Lines are open 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. CST daily.

There are several reasons why you may be determined to be ineligible or no decision can be made.

If the letter refers to:

Ownership not proven — You can appeal by submitting one of the following:

o Title or deed

o Property tax receipt or bill

o Mortgage documents

o Other documents proving ownership of the home

No contact for inspection — Call the FEMA Helpline and provide your current phone number and the best time to reach you.

§ Failed identity verification — Submit documents to verify your name and Social Security number:

o Documents from the Social Security Administration or other Federal entities.

o Current employer’s payroll document

o U.S. passport

o Valid driver license or state issued ID and social security card.

§ Linked for duplicate review — Submit documents proving you were not living with or assisted by another person who applied for assistance at your address.

§ Insured or ineligible insured — Submit one of the following to prove you are uninsured or underinsured for damage:

o Insurance settlement documents

o A denial letter

o Any other supporting information

Appeals must be submitted in writing within 60 days of the date of FEMA’s letter determining eligibility.

To ensure accuracy and help FEMA process your appeal, you will need to include the following information in your letter:

§ Your full name

§ The address of your damaged property

§ Current contact information

§ Disaster number: DR-4586-TX

§ The last four digits of your Social Security number

§ Your nine-digit FEMA registration number on each page and on supporting documentation

§ Your signature

§ The reason you are appealing.

If someone other than you or the co-applicant is writing the letter, you must sign a statement affirming that the person may act on your behalf. You should keep a copy of your appeal for your records.

You may submit missing documents to FEMA online, by mail or fax.

Upload to www.Disaster.Assistance.gov:

You must have an online account before uploading documents. Click “check status” on the home page and follow directions to create an account.

Mail your appeal letter to:

FEMA – Individuals & Households Program

National Processing Service Center

PO Box 10055

Hyattsville MD 20782-8055

Or you may fax to:

800-827-8112

Attention: FEMA – Individuals & Households Program

You will get a written response from FEMA regarding the agency’s decision within 90 days of the receipt of your letter. FEMA’s decision is final and cannot be appealed again.

For more information on the storms:

§ For more information on the severe winter storms in Texas, visit fema.gov/disaster/4586. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6.

§ People whose first language is not English may find translations of this document in other languages by using the following quick links on FEMA.gov: Arabic | Chinese | English | Hindi | Korean | Spanish | Tagalog | Urdu | Vietnamese