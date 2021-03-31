VIDEO: Two kids receive special drive by Birthday Parade

By EJ Williams

Having a birthday is something we all look forward to celebrating, but doing it during the COVID Crisis can be hard for any child these days. When your father is in the hospital battling the virus, it makes it more difficult.

Orange County Sheriff’s Office and members of the community teamed up together for a special drive by birthday parade for Keegan Crochet on Friday. His father, Orange County Sheriff Deputy D. Crochet has been in ICU for several days fighting for his life as he battles COVID.

Shantell Crochet was contacted by Orange County Sheriff Mooney wanting to know if there was anything he could do to make her kids 10th and 12th birthdays. Both of Crochet kids Keegan and Kymbree celebrated their birthdays last week.

“It has been so hard doing all of this trying to hold everything together,” Shantell said. “The days leading up to the kid’s birthday made me doubt myself, to ask how was I going to do this alone. If it wasn’t for the Sheriff’s Office and their support, I don’t know how I would have been able to celebrate the kid’s birthdays.”

Several of the Orange County First responders gathered Friday evening at the Market Basket parking lot in Mauriceville to give the Crochet kids a birthday celebration they would never forget in honor of their father.

The convoy of supporters made their way to the Crochet residence handing out gifts and presents to Keegan and his sister, Kymbree. The presence of all the first responders made the day of two kids celebrating birthdays without their father.

Patrol cars, fire trucks, ambulances, go carts, and personal vehicles honking and blowing their horns were just a few of the support vehicles that made their way to the Crochet residence.

“I know and feel my son will pull through this with no doubt,” said David Crochet.

The Crochet family would like to thank the entire Sheriff’s Office and all the other agency’s that made this special event so special in a desperate time of need and ask that every one keeps them in their prayers.