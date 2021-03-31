VHS students honored by Vidor Rotary

Vidor Rotary Club Students of the Month from Vidor High School are back row left to right Caleb Brewer, Bella Pruitt, and Jarett Odom, and front row Kaleigh Courts, Haleigh Screws, Kelly So, and Kayla Richard. Not pictured is Amelia Wright.

The students were recognized for their outstanding attitudes and work at Vidor High School. They are pictured with Vidor Rotary Club President Derrick Barber.