Lady Bears will face Bay City at GCM Thursday
The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears will take on Bay City in the third round of the Class 4A Region III soccer playoffs Thursday night at 6 p.m. at Goose Creek Memorial High School.
The Lady Bears are coming off a 3-1 overtime victory over Brazosport in the second round while Bay City defeated Vidor 3-1.
The LC-M-Bay City winner will face either Bellville or Lake Belton in the fourth round.
Good Luck Lady Bears!
