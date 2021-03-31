March 31, 2021

District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; games set for Thursday

By Van Wade

Published 11:03 am Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:

BASEBALL

Orangefield (11-5-2, 4-1)

Silsbee (12-5-1, 3-1)

LC-M (9-10, 3-1)

Vidor (9-10, 2-2)

Lumberton (12-5-1, 2-3)

Bridge City (9-9-1, 1-3)

WO-S (2-12, 0-4)

SOFTBALL

Orangefield (17-4-2, 6-0)

LC-M (17-6-1, 5-1)

Bridge City (8-10-1, 4-2)

Lumberton (10-9-2, 3-3)

Vidor (11-7, 2-4)

Silsbee (3-16, 1-5)

WO-S (7-13, 0-6)

THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE

BASEBALL

Apr. 1

Bridge City at WO-S

Orangefield at Vidor

LC-M at Silsbee

Apr. 6

LC-M at Bridge City

WO-S at Lumberton

SOFTBALL

Apr. 1

LC-M at Silsbee

Orangefield at Vidor

Bridge City at WO-S

Apr. 6

WO-S at Lumberton

LC-M at Bridge City

 

 

