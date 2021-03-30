March 30, 2021

Orange Police Beat 3.26-3.29.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 6:04 pm Tuesday, March 30, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from March 26 – March 29, 2021:

Friday, March 26

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the north service rad at State Hwy. 62
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2200 block of State Hwy 62
  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at 16th Street and Interstate 10
  • Cruelty towards a child at the 900 block of Park Ave.
  • Damaged property at the 3400 block of Bowling Lane
  • Identity theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Assault at the 1400 block of 10th Street
  • Littering/dumping at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 400 block of 16th Street
  • Public intoxication at the 3700 block of 16th Street
  • Burglary at the 2200 block of Norwood Drive
  • Controlled substance at 20th and Sunset

Saturday, March 27

  • Controlled substance at Bobhall and Reebek
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of Simmons Drive
  • Theft at the 200 block of 8th Street
  • Burglary at the 4500 block of Interstate 10
  • Public intoxication at 10th and Burton
  • Assault at the 600 block of Burton Ave
  • Assault at the 2500 block of Park Ave
  • Traffic collision at the 2400 bock of 16th Street

Sunday, March 28

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage on State Hwy 62 past Farm to Market Road 1078
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 5400 block of 16th Street

Monday, March 29

  • Burglary at the 500 block of Knox Ave.
  • Damaged property at the 2200 bock of Cross Lane
  • Sexual offense in Orange

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

