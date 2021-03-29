WO-S Choir members earn superior ratings
Congratulations to these West Orange-Stark High School Choir members! Six students earned a superior rating at UIL Solo and Ensemble. They now qualify for the Texas State Solo and Ensemble Contest. Pictured here: Jalen Lewis, Hannah Chatman, Jermiyah Amerson, Brittany Robles, Emily Johnson and Ca’Din Jones.
