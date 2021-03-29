Survivors from winter storms can still apply for assistance
Winter Storm Uri
FEMA will conduct virtual home inspections for applicants who reported damage from February’s winter storms. Inspectors will call applicants to initiate the inspection, which in many cases can be offered via video streaming using FaceTime or Zoom. FEMA inspectors are trained to assist applicants with downloading and/or signing up for Zoom if necessary.
