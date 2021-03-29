Mobile vaccination site for citizens of Orange County 65 and older
ORANGE COUNTY – The Orange County Office of Emergency Management in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) will hold a mobile vaccination site on Wednesday, March 31 at the Orange County Convention Center, located at 11475 FM 1442 as part of the Save Our Seniors Initiative.
This vaccination site will be open from 8am-12pm.
What the public needs to know:
- This vaccination site is open to Orange County residents 65 years of age and older.
- Registration will be conducted on-site. There is NO pre-registration required.
- This is a one-day only vaccination site.
You Might Like
Abbott Holds Press Conference On Broadband Access Legislation
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference at Hamshire-Fannett Elementary School in Beaumont on expanding broadband access... read more