Lady Bears boot past Brazosport 3-1 in OT to nab area round win

MONT BELVIEU – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bear soccer team continues to thrive in the Class 4A Region III playoffs as they took down Brazosport 3-1 in the area round at Barbers Hill High School Monday night.

From the start the match was fast paced and aggressive. The Lady Bears showed up, grinned, and battled for their big win.

Despite maintaining possession the majority of the match, the Lady Bears were not able to connect with the back of the net.

Late in the second half Annabelle Fisher took the ball up the field, scouted the area, took her space, and let one soar from the 18’ and placed it perfectly in the top of the net to bring the score to 1-0 with about two minutes left.

The Lady Exporters saw an opportunity and countered with a goal of their own to tie it up and send the game into overtime.

The Lady Bears buckled down and went to work. Anayeli Hernandez was able to put one away off of an assist from Fisher. After being crowded in the box, Fisher sent a pass back to defender Semma’ Alhatri who sent one flying to the back of the net from distance. The Lady Bears ended the game after a phenomenal overtime victory. Defense was led by goalie Matalyn Hill, Amanda and Loren Rodriguez, Kaylee Potter, Alhatri, Hernandez, and Lili Moullec.

Contributing on offense was Mallory Dollar, Brooklyn Leonard, Mariah Ammons, and McKenzie Freeman.

The Lady Bears advance to the Regional Quarterfinals and will play the winner of Vidor versus Bay City.