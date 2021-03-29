District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedule for the week
Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:
BASEBALL
LC-M (9-9, 3-0)
Orangefield (10-5-2, 3-1)
Silsbee (11-5-1, 2-1)
Lumberton (12-4-1, 2-2)
Vidor (9-10, 2-2)
Bridge City (8-9-1, 0-3)
WO-S (2-11, 0-3)
SOFTBALL
LC-M (17-5-1, 5-0)
Orangefield (16-4-2, 5-0)
Bridge City (7-9-1, 3-2)
Lumberton (10-8-2, 3-2)
Vidor (11-7, 2-4)
WO-S (7-12, 0-5)
Silsbee (2-16, 0-5)
THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Tuesday, Mar. 30
Lumberton at Bridge City
LC-M at Orangefield
WO-S at Silsbee
Apr. 1
Bridge City at WO-S
Orangefield at Vidor
LC-M at Silsbee
SOFTBALL
Tuesday, Mar. 30
LC-M at Orangefield
Silsbee at WO-S
Lumberton at Bridge City
Apr. 1
LC-M at Silsbee
Orangefield at Vidor
Bridge City at WO-S
LC-M Battlin’ Bear Relays results
