March 28, 2021

Holiday Closure

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:01 am Sunday, March 28, 2021

In observance of Good Friday, the City of Orange will be closed Friday, April 2, 2021. As always, the City of Orange Police and Fire Departments will be on duty keeping us safe.

Waste Management will service its usual route on this day. Regular City business will resume on Monday, April 5, 2021.

