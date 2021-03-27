Man of God, a legend of inspiration: Curtis Ross

In my lifetime there have been many people that have truly inspired young people across this community. However, there is one particular person that has been on my mind the last few years that I wish to honor and recognize for even though he truly deserves it he would never want or seek out attention for himself.

He is a quiet and humble man that for decades has given his all to others and that alone is one small characteristic that makes him the amazing man that he is and has always been to this community.

Mr. Curtis Ross is the epitome of what I consider to be a true man of God, Legend of Inspiration and leader in this community. I have had the honor of knowing Mr. Ross for over 30 years now. He is one of my best friends’ father and since we were children, he has always inspired us to reach for the stars. Mr. Ross taught at WOCCISD for many, many years and the impact that he had on each and every student will last for a lifetime for he truly loved us from his heart as Christ has commanded. He taught with compassion and even when you gave the wrong answer to a particular question, he would never scold you or belittle you, instead he would inspire and uplift you.

I remember seeing Mr. Ross running all over town for many years and was blown away by his stamina and speed, I used to wonder if he was training for the Boston marathon and would wave as we drove by in awe of his dedication to his hobby. Now, as a Father myself I sincerely appreciate leaders like Mr. Ross. Leaders that instilled wisdom, love and discipline into our lives when we didn’t understand the importance of such Godly leadership.

It doesn’t matter where I am, whether it be the grocery store, gas station or out and about in the community, Mr. Ross will find me and give me a scripture followed by a word of inspiration. Several times over the last few years his words have come at just the right time and I know that he was sent by the Lord to deliver the message that was needed not only to myself but also many others.

Today I wish to honor and recognize Mr. Curtis Ross for he has always been a solid foundation in this community. I love you, appreciate you and know that there are thousands who agree with me.

Thank you for all that you have done in this community. Thank you for always being a man of character and an example for many to follow.

You are a True Man of God, a Legend of Inspiration and I pray that God continues to bless you and your family!

Written by Larry Spears Jr., Mayor of Orange, Texas