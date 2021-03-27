LDWF Agent Completes Successful Search and Rescue Mission in the Gulf of Mexico

A Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) enforcement agent and Cameron Parish Sheriff’s Office (CPSO) Deputy participated in a successful search and rescue mission in the Gulf of Mexico in Cameron Parish on March 26.

LDWF Senior Agent Matthew Perkins received a call around 3 p.m. about a shrimp boat that was taking on water off the coast of the Rockefeller Wildlife Refuge. Perkins responded immediately in a 32-foot vessel with a CPSO deputy.

Around 4 p.m., Perkins and the CPSO deputy found the shrimp boat and were able to rescue the three people on board. They transported them back safely to shore with no injuries around 5 p.m.

The seas were rough today and the boat took on water flooding the engine compartment. One of the people on board was able to call 911 for help. Perkins and the CPSO deputy found the people on board on top of the sinking vessel.

The U.S. Coast Guard will be the lead investigative agency for this commercial boating incident.