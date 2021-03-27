Cops N Kids returns for 2021

From staff reports

Orange County Sheriff’s Office is preparing for the 26th annual Cops N Kids Picnic set for 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. on Friday, July 16 at Claiborne West Park, located on the 1-10 westbound service road between Orange and Vidor.

“Come out and participate in the gathering and help carry forward the legacy of Orange County Deputy John Badeaux,” Orange County Sheriff’s Office Sergeant Rocky Bridges said in a press release for the event.

The event is sued as a tool to help bridge the gap between children and first responders by showing the kids that first responders are there to help and interested in their well-being and in hopefully guide the children to making better decisions as they grow into adulthood.

Along with law enforcement, the event also allows children the opportunity to see vehicles and equipment up close and personal, and many allow a hands-on approach for the children.

Approximately 2500 individuals attend the annual event. It is considered one of the best children’s activities of the summer.