Lady Bobcats go ‘long’ in big win over WO-S

WEST ORANGE – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats rolled past the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 18-0 in three innings in District 22-4A play at Lady Mustang Field Friday night.

The Lady Bobcats (16-4-2, 5-0) hit four home runs, including two grand slams, against the Lady Mustangs (7-12, 0-5).

Heather Mineer led the Lady Bobcat offense in RBIs with seven, including a bases clearing double and a grand slam. Emma Humplik had five RBI of her own, including a solo hom erun, and a grand slam. Humplik also had three runs scored.

Olivia Grant went 2 for 3 with a solo home run, two RBIs, and four runs scored. Ryden Stanfield went 1 for 3 with a double, a walk and three runs scored. Madison Hughes had a single and a run scored. Codie Sorge had a single and an RBI. Harleigh Rawls had three runs scored. Abigail Curphey went 1 for 3 with two RBI and a run scored.

Codie Sorge threw a three-inning perfect game with six strikeouts on the night.

The Lady Bobcats will now face a big battle with first-place on the line to wrap up the first half of 22-4A play Tuesday night at home against LC-M (17-5-1, 5-0) while the Lady Mustangs look to bounce back on the road at Silsbee (2-16, 0-5).