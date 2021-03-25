March 25, 2021

  • 66°
Photo courtesy Vidor ISD CUTLINE: Back row Brooklyn Bushelle, Madi Brinkley, Skyler Watkins Front row -Left to right-Brianna Strange, Christine Rodgers, Allison Smith, Victoria Marks

VHS rack up at TAFE competition

By Van Wade

Published 9:45 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

Vidor High School Texas Association of Future Educators competed in the state TAFE competition.

Skyler Watkins, Christine Rodgers, Madi Brinkley and Allison Smith qualified for Nationals in Elementary Interactive Bulletin Boards.

Brianna Strange received a blue ribbon for Middle School/High School Interactive Bulletin Boards.

Victoria Marks and Brooklyn Bushelle received a blue ribbon for their Middle School/High School Interactive Bulletin Board.

Sponsor is Marissa Anderson.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar