March 25, 2021

  • 66°

Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 3.8-3.14.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:45 am Thursday, March 25, 2021

From staff reports

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from March 8 – March 14, 2021:

Monday, March 8

  • Forgery at the 300 block of Croom Road in Vidor
  • Theft at the 2200 block of Honey Bear Drive in Orange
  • Burglary at the 3000 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
  • Harassment at the 5400 block of Main Street in Vidor

Tuesday, March 9

  • Burglary at the 1300 block of Concord in Vidor
  • Threats at the 1000 block of Central Drive in Orange
  • Criminal mischief at the 3800 block of Old Peveto Road in Orange
  • Animal bite at the 600 block of Stewart Street in Bridge City

Wednesday, March 10

  • Suspicious circumstances near Womack and Laverne in Orange
  • Threats at the 3400 block of Lakeview Cutoff Street in Vidor
  • Juvenile runaways at the 4500 block of Rainbow Drive in Orange
  • Juvenile problem at the 3400 block of North Tram Road in Vidor
  • Theft at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Theft at the 8200 block of State Hwy. 87 in Orange

Thursday, March 11

  • Theft at the 3300 block of Elk in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 100 block of West Circle in Vidor
  • Trespass at the 9200 block of Longleaf Lane in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 9500 block of State Hwy. 12 in Orange
  • Assault at the 7800 block of Isabell Drive in Orange

Friday, March 12

  • Vicious animal at the 200 block of Doty Road in Vidor
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 800 block of Hayes Circle in Vidor
  • Suspicious circumstances at the 10000 block of Farm to Market Road 105 in Orange
  • Fraud at the 1500 block of Willowbend Drive in Vidor
  • Stolen vehicle at the 4300 block of Terrece Street in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 5100 block of Farm to Market Road 408 in Orange
  • Assault at the 4000 block of Elliott Street in Vidor

Saturday, March 13

  • Disturbance at the 8000 block of State Hwy. 12 in Vidor
  • Criminal mischief at the 2400 block of Wiggins Road in Vidor
  • Animal bite at the 800 block of Cherokee Street in Vidor
  • Suspicious vehicle at the 300 block of Chinese Elm in Vidor
  • Suspicious vehicle at the 4000 block of Birtie Street in Vidor

Sunday, March 14

  • Animal bite at the 6000 block of Tulane Road in Orange
  • Disturbance at the 16000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
  • Assault at the 11000 block of State Hwy. 62 in Orange
  • Cruelty to animals at the 4000 block of Darlene Street in Orange
  • Assault at the 200 block of Border Street in Orange
  • Assault at the 1000 block of Interstate 10 in Vidor
  • Disturbance at the 800 block of Cherokee Street in Vidor

SOURCE: Orange County Sheriff’s Office

Print Article

  • Latest Obits

  • Latest Sports

  • Latest Opinion

  • Crime

  • Education

  • Business

  • Entertainment

  • Lifestyle

  • Calendar of Events

    Submit an event to the Calendar