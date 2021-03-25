District 22-4A baseball, softball standings; schedule for the week
Here are the updated District 22-4A baseball and softball standings and schedule for the week:
BASEBALL
Silsbee (11-4-1, 2-0)
LC-M (8-9, 2-0)
Orangefield (9-5-2, 2-1)
Vidor (9-9, 2-1)
Lumberton (11-4-1, 1-2)
WO-S (2-10, 0-2)
Bridge City (7-8-1, 0-3)
SOFTBALL
LC-M (16-5-1, 4-0)
Orangefield (15-4-2, 4-0)
Bridge City (6-7-1, 3-2)
Lumberton (9-8-2, 2-2)
Vidor (11-6, 2-3)
WO-S (7-11, 0-4)
Silsbee (2-15, 0-4)
THIS WEEKS SCHEDULE
BASEBALL
Friday, Mar. 26
Orangefield at WO-S
Vidor at LC-M
Bridge City at Jasper
Tuesday, Mar. 30
Lumberton at Bridge City
LC-M at Orangefield
WO-S at Silsbee
SOFTBALL
Friday, Mar. 26
Orangefield at WO-S
Vidor at LC-M
Bridge City at Humble Tourney (Thursday and Saturday)
Tuesday, Mar. 30
LC-M at Orangefield
WO-S at Silsbee
Lumberton at Bridge City
