Orange Police Beat 3.23.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 23, 2021:
- Abandoning or endangering a child at the 400 block of Morrell Blvd.
- Weapons offense at the 600 block of Burton Ave.
- Theft at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
- Theft at the 1400 block of Maplewood Drive
- Controlled substance at the 5000 block of Stately Port
- Controlled substance at the 3700 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
You Might Like
Orange County Sheriff’s Office Beat 3.1-3.7.21
From staff reports The Orange County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls from March 1 – March 7, 2021:... read more