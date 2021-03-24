March 24, 2021

Orange Police Beat 3.23.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:19 am Wednesday, March 24, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 23, 2021:

  • Abandoning or endangering a child at the 400 block of Morrell Blvd.
  • Weapons offense at the 600 block of Burton Ave.
  • Theft at the 3800 block of Meeks Drive
  • Theft at the 1400 block of Maplewood Drive
  • Controlled substance at the 5000 block of Stately Port
  • Controlled substance at the 3700 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

