Pirates mow down Mustangs

VIDOR – The Vidor Pirates took down the West Orange-Stark Mustangs 9-1 in District 22-4A action at Pirate Field Tuesday night.

Brody Atwood tossed six innings for the Pirates (9-9, 2-1) and struck out nine Mustangs (2-10, 0-2).

Landon Bailey and Quinten Root drove in two runs apiece for the Pirates while Tanner Hales had two hits and a RBI.

Jalen Thon had both of WO-S’ hits.

The Pirates will visit LC-M Friday while the Mustangs host Orangefield.