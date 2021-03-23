Pirates mow down Mustangs
VIDOR – The Vidor Pirates took down the West Orange-Stark Mustangs 9-1 in District 22-4A action at Pirate Field Tuesday night.
Brody Atwood tossed six innings for the Pirates (9-9, 2-1) and struck out nine Mustangs (2-10, 0-2).
Landon Bailey and Quinten Root drove in two runs apiece for the Pirates while Tanner Hales had two hits and a RBI.
Jalen Thon had both of WO-S’ hits.
The Pirates will visit LC-M Friday while the Mustangs host Orangefield.
