March 23, 2021

Orange Police Beat 3.22.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 9:40 am Tuesday, March 23, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 22, 2021:

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2300 block of south service road at Valero
  • Two reports of forgery at the 7100 block of Interstate 10
  • Controlled substance at the 4300 block of Memorial
  • Assault at the 2200 block of Rio Grande Place

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

