Lady Pirates topple Lady Mustangs by seven

VIDOR – The Vidor Lady Pirates downed the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 10-3 in District 22-4A play at Lady Pirate Field Tuesday night.

The Lady Pirates (11-6, 2-3) collected 11 hits in the win while the Lady Mustangs (7-11, 0-4) were held to one.

Keaira MCcurley pitched four innings for Vidor and had six strikeouts while Ashlee Malagarie tossed three innings.

Andreya Garrett had three hits and drove in four runs for the Lady Pirates while Gracie Matherne and Brilie Cornelison had two hits apiece.

Nateleigh Sims and Ariel Farris drove in a run apiece for the Lady Mustangs.

Vidor will visit LC-M Friday while WO-S hosts Orangefield.