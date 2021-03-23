Bears cruise past Jasper in non-district battle

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears remain on a diamond roll.

After getting off to a 2-0 District 22-4A start last week, the Bears crushed the Jasper Bulldogs 13-3 in non-district play at Gibbens Field Tuesday night.

Anthony Bandiero tossed 4 1/3 innings for the Bears (8-9, 2-0), allowing just two hits while striking out eight Bulldogs. Jody Ray came in and recorded the last two outs.

Reid Peco was 2-for-4 at the plate for LC-M with a three-run home run and a double and scored twice.

Braydon Guillory went 2-for-2 with two doubles, three runs batted in and scored twice. Austin Smith went 2-for-3 and scored two runs while Bandiero was 2-for-3 and scored twice.

The Bears will look to continue their winning ways Friday when they host Vidor.