Orange Police Beat 3.19 – 3.21.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from March 19 – March 21, 2021:
Friday, March 19
- Theft at the 3400 block of Ridgemont Drive
- Theft at the 3200 block of 16th Street
- Neglect child near Sunset and Coronado
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 10800 block of Farm to Market Road 1130
- Controlled substance on Circle D
- Traffic collision resulting in property damage at the 1200 block of 10th Street
- Controlled substance at the 600 block of Burton Ave.
Saturday, March 20
- Criminal trespass at the 400 block of Camellia Ave
- Damaged property at the 400 block of Morrell Blvd.
- Obstructing police ta the 900 block of 7th Street
- Assault at the 3800 block of North Eddie
Sunday, March 21
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the eastbound 880 mile marker on Interstate 10
- Theft at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
- Assault at the 200 block of 8th Street
- Theft at the 4700 block of Meeks Drive
- Burglary at the 300 block of West Dewey Ave
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
