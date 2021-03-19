Lady Bears cruise past WO-S in 22-4A action

WEST ORANGE – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears took down the West Orange-Stark Lady Mustangs 16-1 Friday night in District 22-4A action at Lady Mustang Field.

Karson Friar got the win on the mound for the Lady Bears (16-5, 4-0) as they remain perfect in 22-4A play. Friar struck out nine in four innings of work.

For the Lady Bear offense, Ava Wright and Cami Shugart combined to drive in 11 runs.

Wright was 3-for-3 with six runs batted in while Shugart was 3-for-3 with five RBI.

Bailey Frenzel was intentionally walked three times, had a double, and scored all four times she reached.

Ansley Moore was 2-for-4 with two RBI while Shae Fontenot had a hit and drove in a run.

The Lady Mustangs (7-10, 0-3) will look to bounce back Tuesday with a road trip to Vidor. The Lady Bears have a bye Tuesday and will welcome in Vidor next Friday.