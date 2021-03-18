March 19, 2021

Woman arrested for narcotics during search warrant

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:28 pm Thursday, March 18, 2021

On March 17,2021, the city of Orange Police Department Narcotics Division and West Orange Police Department obtained a narcotic search warrant for 2400 19th Street in Orange. The warrant was executed by the Orange Regional Tactical Response Team. The homeowner was found to be in possession of a large amount of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, codeine syrup and several firearms. Caroline Manuel was arrested for two counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 1, a 2nd degree felony, and Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 3, a 3rd degree felony.

 

