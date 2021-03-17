Southeast Texas prep track leaders
Here are the Southeast Texas prep track leaders thus far for the 2021 season:
DISCUS — Girls: Emily Williamson, Silsbee (senior), 109-6; Boys: Kollyn Brown, LC-M (senior), 153-9.
SHOT PUT — Girls: Amaris Larkin, Bridge City (sophomore), 36-10; Boys: Tre’Vantae Caine, PA Memorial (senior), 57-6.75.
HIGH JUMP — Girls: Raegan Stephenson, Vidor (freshman), 5-5; Boys: Colin Dorsey, Hamshire-Fannett (junior), and Layton Fielder, Hardin-Jefferson (senior) 6-2.
LONG JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G (junior), 17-5.25; Boys: Shawn Mouton, Bmt West Brook (senior), 21-2.
TRIPLE JUMP — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PN-G (junior), 37-0; Boys: Maleek Jones, PA Memorial (senior), 44-1.75.
POLE VAULT — Girls: Morgan Louvier, Bridge City (sophomore) and Katherine Page, PN-G (freshman), 9-0; Boys: Harrison Gauthier, Bridge City (junior), 14-6.
100 METERS — Girls: Amya Barfield, Hardin-Jefferson (freshman), 12.37; Boys: Tyrence Augusta, PA Memorial (senior), 10.76.
200 METERS — Girls: Amya Barfield, Hardin-Jefferson (freshman), 25.66; Boys: Tony Brooks, PA Memorial (senior), 22.46.
400 METERS — Girls: Sanaria Butler, PNG (junior), 60.22; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G (senior), 50.02.
800 METERS — Girls: Amelia Wright, Vidor (senior), 2:31.91; Boys: Cyrus Jacobs, PN-G (senior), 2:01.99.
1,600 METERS — Girls: Annabelle Fisher, Little Cypress-Mauriceville (sophomore), 5:41.0; Boys: Caleb Wilson, Bmt West Brook (senior), 4:37.94.
3,200 METERS — Girls: Annabelle Fisher, Little Cypress-Mauriceville (sophomore), 12:30.6; Boys: Payton Wrinkle, Orangefield (senior), 10:27.9.
100-METER HURDLES — Girls: Caryss Carpenter, Bridge City (junior), 15.90.
110-METER HURDLES — Boys: Jaden Jones, West Orange-Stark (senior), 15.22.
300-METER HURDLES — Girls: Kaylyn Dosch, Bridge City (junior), 50.27; Boys: Jerren Terrell, West Orange-Stark (senior), 42.72.
400-METER RELAY — Girls: PA Memorial (Paris Martin, Antoineia Bohanon, Saniah Bethea, Alexia Lewis) 50.52; Boys: PA Memorial (Jah’Mar Sanders, Tyrence Augusta, Jaylon Guilbeaux, Edward Brown), 41.82.
800-METER RELAY — Girls: PA Memorial (Erial Fontenot, Antoineia Bohanon, Alexia Lewis, Jeryne McZeal) 1:49.20; Boys: Bmt West Brook, (Terrell Smith, Clifford Bradley, Travis Fredrick, Leedrick Senegal) 1:30.44.
1,600-METER RELAY — Girls: Lydia Garza, Katherine Page, Kyleigh Bushnell, Sanaria Butler) 4:15.17; Boys: PA Memorial (Edward Brown, Jaylon Guilbeaux, Jelani Chevalier, Ayden Chatman) 3:29.20.
