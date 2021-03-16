Provost Umphrey Names Matthew Matheny Equity Partner

Personal injury lawyer and Beaumont native achieves goal he set 5 years ago

BEAUMONT, Texas – Provost Umphrey Law Firm is pleased to announced that Matthew Matheny has been made an equity partner. Matheny, who has been with the firm for 18 years, is widely recognized as a top personal injury lawyer in Texas.

He holds an impressive track record for representing victims of industrial explosions, catastrophic auto accidents, and wrongful death claims. He is among the small group of Texas lawyers Board Certified in Personal Injury Trial Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

One of Matheny’s most notable achievements includes obtaining, alongside equity partner James Payne, the largest wrongful death settlement in South Carolina history for an individual against a defendant. Matheny also served as counsel in the high-profile NFL concussion litigation.

Five years ago in the firm’s “Personally Speaking” interview, Matheny was asked where he saw himself in five years and listed equity partner as among his goals.

“I set out to become an equity partner at this great firm, and it’s an honor and privilege to have now achieved that,” said Matheny. “I am excited to see my life’s work continue to grow while contributing to the success of Provost Umphrey and the people we represent.”

Raised in Beaumont, Matheny earned his undergraduate degree from Rhodes College in Memphis and his law degree from the Baylor University School of Law. He has been recognized on the annual Texas Super Lawyers list multiple times as well as being selected to The Best Lawyers in America six years running. He has also made the list of National Trial Lawyers: Top 100 Trial Lawyers (2013 – present).

Outside of the legal arena, Matheny has been devoted to the Southeast Texas community, donating his time to several nonprofits. He is a current member of the board of directors for Beaumont Main Street.

Provost Umphrey Law Firm, LLP continues its tradition as one of the most successful trial law firms in the nation by remaining hard-working lawyers that represent everyday people, helping them seek justice and the results they deserve.