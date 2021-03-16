March 16, 2021

Orange Police Beat 3.15.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:49 am Tuesday, March 16, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 15, 2021:

  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at south service road west of Gloria
  • Controlled substance at the 800 block of Cordrey Ave
  • Stolen vehicle at the 200 block of 8th
  • Controlled substance at Adams Bayou north service road
  • Controlled substance at Edgemont and Bowling Lane
  • Controlled substance at the 7200 block of Interstate 10
  • Controlled substance at the 2300 block of State Hwy. 62

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

