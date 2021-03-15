Orange Police Beat 3-12-3-14.21
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from March 12 – March 14, 2021:
Friday, March 12
- Controlled substance at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Public Intoxication at the 5700 block of 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 eastbound at 16th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 2300 block of Lutcher Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street
Saturday, March 13
- Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 62
- Assault at the 1200 block of 3rd Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave.
- Theft on the Cove Drive
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown
- Criminal Trespass at the 400 block of West Hickory Ave
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of Allie Payne Drive
- Abandoning or endangering a child at the 1600 block of 16th Street
- Controlled substance at the 100 block of Border Street
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle on South State Hwy. 87 near DPS
- Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 1900 block of Link Ave
- Public intoxication at Dupont and Bland
Sunday, March 14
- Public intoxication on Cove Drive
- Damaged property at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
- Assault at the 600 block of Burton Ave
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
