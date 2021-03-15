March 15, 2021

Orange Police Beat 3-12-3-14.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:23 am Monday, March 15, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls from March 12 – March 14, 2021:

Friday, March 12

  • Controlled substance at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Public Intoxication at the 5700 block of 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at Interstate 10 eastbound at 16th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at 2300 block of Lutcher Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 2400 block of 16th Street

Saturday, March 13

  • Traffic collision resulting in injury at the 7000 block of State Hwy. 62
  • Assault at the 1200 block of 3rd Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 500 block of Gardenia Ave.
  • Theft on the Cove Drive
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 3100 block of Edgar Brown
  • Criminal Trespass at the 400 block of West Hickory Ave
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1500 block of Allie Payne Drive
  • Abandoning or endangering a child at the 1600 block of 16th Street
  • Controlled substance at the 100 block of Border Street
  • Hit and run resulting in vehicle on South State Hwy. 87 near DPS
  • Driving under the influence of alcohol at the 1900 block of Link Ave
  • Public intoxication at Dupont and Bland

Sunday, March 14

  • Public intoxication on Cove Drive
  • Damaged property at the 1000 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at State Hwy. 62 and Interstate 10
  • Assault at the 600 block of Burton Ave

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

