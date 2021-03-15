March 15, 2021

  • 81°

NWS Lake Charles weather update: 12 p.m. Mon 3.15.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 12:06 pm Monday, March 15, 2021

Weather

There is a threat for tornadoes – some strong – on Wednesday. The highest threat area is in parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Mississippi, and Alabama.

Southeast Texas and southwest Louisiana are on the lowest end of a threat from tornadoes, as the threat increases further to our northeast.
NWS Lake Charles will provide an update on Tuesday to provide more specifics for our region.
