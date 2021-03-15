Moore named BCMS Employee of the Month

Chris Moore is the Bridge City Middle School Employee of the Month!

Coach Moore teaches 7th grade Texas History. He also coaches Football at the middle school along with Baseball and Softball at BCHS. He has been in the same position for 15 years.

Coach Moore is a Bridge City ISD graduate, and he says he loves being able to give back to the community he grew up in. He is married with 3 kids. His oldest is at Texas A&M, and his younger two are at the middle school and high school campuses. He credits his decision to make a career of teaching and coaching to the many mentors he had growing up in the district.

Chuck Young, Charlie Miller, Bill Dixon, Dwight Thacker, and Troy Woodall were just a few of the big names behind his love for helping students succeed on and off the field. In his spare time he enjoys family time and being active in his church. He is certainly a loved member of the Cardinal family and we are thankful for his dedication and hard work ethic.