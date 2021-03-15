Lady Cardinals shut down Vidor, 6-0

BRIDGE CITY – The Bridge City Lady Cardinals received a huge effort on the mound by Madyson Melton and Carson Fall as they defeated the Vidor Lady Pirates 6-0 in District 22-4A action at Lady Cardinal Field.

The win pushes the Lady Cardinals to 2-1 in 22-4A play while the Lady Pirates fell to 1-2.

Melton and Fall combined for 13 strikeouts in a combined one-hit shutout. A no-hitter was broke up with two outs in the top of the seventh. Melton struck out six Lady Pirates while Fall fanned seven.

Bridge City pounded out nine hits in the win. The Lady Cardinals utilized a three-run first inning and three-run fifth frame to tally their runs.

Marlie Strong, McKenna Carey and Austyn Daniel each had two hits. Leah Jeffery drove in a pair of runs while Strong and Daniels drove in a run apiece along with Melton.

The Lady Cardinals will host Orangefield Friday.