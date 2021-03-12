Mobile Vaccination Site for Orange County Residents, 65 years of age and Older

ORANGE COUNTY – The Orange County Office of Emergency Management in conjunction with the Texas Division of Emergency (TDEM), the Texas Department of State Health Services (DSHS), and the Texas Military Department (TMD) will hold a mobile vaccination site tomorrow (March 13, 2021) at the Orange County Convention Center, located at 11475 FM 1442 as part of the Save Our Seniors Initiative.

This vaccination site will be open from 9am-4pm.

What the public needs to know:

1. This vaccination site is open to Orange County residents 65 years of age and older.

2. Registration will be conducted on-site. There is NO pre-registration required.

3. This is a one-day only vaccination site.