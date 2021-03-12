Bears split a pair at tournament

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Bears split a pair of games at the Orange County Classic Thursday, defeating Shepherd 14-1 and falling to Beaumont Kelly 11-4.

In the win over Shepherd Gage Griffith, Brandon Frisbee and Brayden Price each pitched.

Anthony Bandiero was 2-for-3 at the plate with a solo home run with four runs batted in and two runs scored.

Austin Smith was 3-for-3 with two runs scored. Dean Reynolds went 2-for-2 with a double and a RBI. Reid Peco was 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI while Griffith was 1-for-1 with a double and two RBI.

Against Kelly Zach McNeil, Ashton Landry, Peco and Price all pitched for the Bears.

Bandiero was 1-for-3 with a solo home run shot. Smith was 1-for-3 with a run scored. McNeil was 1-for-2 with a double and a RBI and Zack Krummel was 1-for-2 with a run scored.