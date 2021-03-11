Vidor Police Beat 3.3-3.9.21
From staff reports
The City of Vidor Police Department responded to the following calls from March 3 – March 9, 2021:
Wednesday, March 3
- Public intoxication at the 300 block of Main Street
- Hit and run resulting in vehicle damage at the 700 block of Main Street
Thursday, March 4
- Missing person at the 700 block of Main Street
- Burglary at the 19200 block of Interstate 10
- Domestic problem at the 400 block of Virginia Lane
Friday, March 5
- Assault at the 1100 block of Dogwood Drive
- Burglary at the 100 block of Lynwood Street
Saturday, March 6
- Theft at the 600 block of Main Street
- Trespassing at the 500 block of Main
Sunday, March 7
- Assault at Interstate 10 eastbound near Church
Monday, March 8
- Public intoxication at the 1300 block of Main Street
Tuesday, March 9
- Warrant service at the West Davis and SVC.
SOURCE: The City of Vidor Police Department
You Might Like
Orange Police Beat 3.10.21
From staff reports The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 10, 2021: Traffic collision... read more