NWS Lake Charles Weekly Weather Update 3.11.21
Weather
Above normal temperatures will continue through much of the week.
Showers and thunderstorms will increase on Sunday, with the potential for some severe weather from roughly Woodville Texas to Alexandria Louisiana.
A chance for showers and storms will continue into early next week, with another front expected to move through the area by Thursday.
