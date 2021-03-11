Man arrested in Newton County for delivery of controlled substance

At 1000 hours, on March 11, 2021, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office (NCSO) served a Narcotics Search and Arrest Warrants at the 4000 Block of FM 1416, Bon Wier, Texas.

A subject was on the scene and was taken into custody. He is charged with HSC 481.112(b) Man/Delivery Controlled Substance PG1 4g<200g F1. He is currently in custody in the NCSO Jail. Two vehicles, cash, firearms, and other contraband were seized at this location. This is an on-going investigation.

We were assisted by DPS Narcotics and Patrol, Jasper County Sheriff’s Office SART Team, the FBI, and Precinct 4, Constable ‘s Office. No injuries or property damage were reported during the execution of these warrants