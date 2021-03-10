March 10, 2021

Walk In Vaccine Clinic for Seniors

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 5:09 pm Wednesday, March 10, 2021

Orange County will have a 65+ COVID Vaccination Clinic at the Orange County Expo Center located at 11475 FM 1442 this Saturday March 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The schedule is by the 1st letter of your last name as follows: 9a.m. – A,B,C
10a.m. – D,E,F
11a.m. – G,H,I,J
12p.m. – K,L,M
1:00 p.m. – N,O,P
2:00 p.m. – Q,R,S
3:00p.m. – T,U,V
4:00p.m. – W,X,Y,Z

You have to be 65 or older and be an Orange County Resident to receive the vaccine this Saturday.

