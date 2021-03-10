Orange Police Beat 3.9.21
From staff reports
The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 9, 2021:
- Controlled substance at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
- Stolen vehicle at the 4300 block of 27th Street
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 9600 block of State Hwy. 87
- Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1200 block of 16th Street
SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department
