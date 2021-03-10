March 10, 2021

Orange Police Beat 3.9.21

By Dawn Burleigh

Published 10:33 am Wednesday, March 10, 2021

From staff reports

The City of Orange Police Department responded to the following calls for March 9, 2021:

  • Controlled substance at the 2600 block of Allie Payne Road
  • Stolen vehicle at the 4300 block of 27th Street
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 9600 block of State Hwy. 87
  • Traffic collision resulting in vehicle damage at the 1200 block of 16th Street

SOURCE: The City of Orange Police Department

