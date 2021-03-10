LC-M soccer units sweep Bridge City

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears defeated cross-town rivals, the Bridge City Lady Cardinals, on Tuesday night in Bear Stadium 4-0.

An aggressive first half led to Annabelle Fisher scoring on a penalty kick bringing the score to 1-0.

During the second half the Lady Bears defense continued to hold down the backfield so their offense could go to work.

Annabelle Fisher saw her chance and dribbled through the Lady Cardinal defense to put another one in the back of the net. On another drive, senior MaKenzie Holland took the ball up the left side of the pitch to slide a goal past the Cardinal goalie.

The final goal consisted of a beautiful take up the right side and cross by Annabelle Fisher to Mariah Ammons, who crashed the goal to bring the goal total to four on the night.

Patrolling the backfield for the Lady Bears were Amanda Rodriguez, Loren Rodriguez, and Kaylee Potter. Goalie Matalyn Hill recorded a clean sheet on the night.

The Lady Bears travel to Hardin Jefferson on Friday to battle for second place in district. The boys will play at 5 PM with the girls following at 7 PM. Their current record is 8-3 in district and 12-6-4 overall.

LC-M boys

LITTLE CYPRESS – The Little Cypress-Mauriceville soccer team squeezed out a 3-2 double overtime victory over the Bridge City Cardinals Tuesday night.

Justin Rainey powered his way to two goals for the Bears while Chase Fisher had the other goal.