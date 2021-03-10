BC’s Castillo makes TABC 4A All-Region III Team; boys and girls local listed as well

Bridge City standout forward Gabe Castillo made the All-Class 4A Region III Basketball Team that was announced Wednesday by the Texas High School Basketball Association.

Castillo was such a vital part to the success of the Cardinals this season as the squad made the playoffs and advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time in over 60 years.

Castillo was also the Co-Offensive Player of the Year on the All-District 22-4A Team and was the Most Valuable Player on this year’s All-Orange Leader Team.

The TABC released their All_Region teams on their website for both boys and girls.

Joining Castillo on the All-Region III 4A Team locally were Silsbee’s Dre’lon Miller and Shan Gilder, Jr. along with Lumberton’s Brock McClure, Hamshire-Fannett’s Colin Dorsey and Hardin-Jefferson’s Baxter Wirth.

Making it on the 6A Team was Beaumont West Brook’s Jaquan Yates.

In Class 5A, Beaumont United placed three players on the team in Terrance Arceneaux, Traelyn Porchia and Wesley Yates while Nederland’s Tyler Jackson made the unit.

In Class 3A, East Chambers’ Ernest Ceasar and Kadron Morris made the unit along with Newton’s Kentavious Leday.

On the girls’ side in Class 5A Beaumont United’s Princess Anderson and Takiera Boudreaux made the squad.

In Class 4A Hardin-Jefferson’s Ashlon Jackson and Kendall Sneed were joined by Silsbee’s Monica Bottley, Lumberton’s Ivy Le and Kayden Morris and Jasper’s Aaliya Robinson.

Woodville’s Alexis Rigsby and Keilaya Rigsby both made the elite 3A unit.