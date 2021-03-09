Lady Bears make quick work of Silsbee in 22-4A opener

LITTLE CYPRESS – Pounding out 18 hits, the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Lady Bears rolled past the Silsbee Lady Tigers 20-5 in four innings in their District 22-4A opener at Lady Bear Field Tuesday night.

Ansley Moore was 2-for-2 at the plate for the Lady Bears (13-5, 1-0) and drove in five runs.

Shea Fontenot reached every time, going 4-for-4 with two doubles and three runs scored.

Ava Wright and Jaclyn Cook each went 3-for-3 at the plate while Rhylan Wilson was 2-for-3.

Bailey Frenzel got the win on the LC-M hill as she worked four innings and gave up five runs on four hits.

The Lady Bears will play host to Bridge City Friday.