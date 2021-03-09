Bobcats make quick work of Newton

ORANGEFIELD – The Orangefield Bobcats knocked in nine runs in the third on its way to a 12-1 victory over Newton on Tuesday at home.

Tyler Washington, Kameryn Henderson, Logan Gipson, Ryan Trahan, Bryce Bergeron and Macoy Marze powered the big inning with RBIs.

Newton opened up scoring in the first inning. Brice Westbrook hit into a fielder’s choice, scoring one run.

The Bobcats pulled away for good with nine runs in the third inning. In the third Washington tripled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run, Henderson drew a walk, scoring one run. Gipson singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run, an error scored one run for Bobcats, another error scored one run for the Bobcats. Marze drew a walk, scoring one run, Jason Bodin singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs, and Henderson’s sac fly scored one run for Bobcats.

Bergeron earned the victory on the mound for the Bobcats. He surrendered one run on three hits over four innings, striking out eight and walking zero. Gipson threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

Gipson went 2-for-4 at the plate to lead the Bobcats in hits.

The Bobcats (3-4-2) will play in the Silsbee Tournament later this week, with games against Livingston, Tarkington, Liberty, and Buna.