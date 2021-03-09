All-Leader 2021 Boys Basketball Team; Cards’ Castillo nets MVP
Here is the 2021 All-Orange Leader Boys Basketball Team:
MOST VALUABLE PLAYER: Gabe Castillo, Bridge City
NEWCOMER OF THE YEAR: Pete Ragusa, Orangefield
COACH OF THE YEAR: Randall Robertson, Bridge City
FIRST TEAM
Grant Boudreaux, Bridge City
Michael Wardlow, WO-S
Austin Richardson, Bridge City
Ben Elliott, LC-M
Bryce Bergeron, Orangefield
SECOND TEAM
Payton Wrinkle, Orangefield
Jesse Doucette, LC-M
Quintin Proctor, WO-S
Bryan Keller, WO-S
Da’Marion Morris, LC-M
