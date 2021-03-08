March 8, 2021

Softball, Baseball scores from tournament action

By Van Wade

By Van Wade

Published 8:22 am Monday, March 8, 2021

SOFTBALL SCORES

From Bridge City Tournament

PN-G 2, Bridge City 1

LC-M 15, Lufkin Hudson 0

LC-M 14, Bridge City 6

Hamshire-Fannett 0, Lufkin Hudson 0

Hamshire-Fannett 6, PN-G 1

Bridge City 1, Hamshire-Fannett 0

LC-M 4, Hamshire-Fannett 3

LC-M 1, PN-G 1

Lufkin Hudson 11, Bridge City 2

Bridge City 5, PN-G 5

LC-M 4, Hamshire-Fannett 0

 

From WO-S Tournament

WO-S 7, East Chambers 4

WO-S 5, Buna 5

Deweyville 6, Buna 5

Kountze 7, Deweyville 6

Kountze 5, WO-S 3

WO-S 6, Deweyville 4

Deweyville 18, West Brook 1

Buna 5, WO-S 4

 

From Jasper Tournament

Orangefield 4, Pollok Central 0

Orangefield 4, Lumberton 4

Orangefield 2, Huntington 1

Hardin-Jefferson 2, Orangefield 0

Orangefield 8, Kirbyville 2

Orangefield 10, Silsbee 5

BASEBALL SCORES

From WO-S Tournament

Hardin-Jefferson 10, LC-M 3

Orangefield 8 Jasper 1

Buna 2, Silsbee 2

Buna 12, WO-S 2

LC-M 9, Buna 1

Hardin-Jefferson 6, WO-S 2

Buna 1, Orangefield 0

Orangefield 7, Hardin-Jefferson 7

Jasper 8, LC-M 2

Jasper 4, WO-S 2

From Crosby Tournament

Tomball 11, Bridge City 0

PN-G 4, Vidor 0

Crosby 5, Vidor 3

Bridge City 11, PN-G 5

Bridge City 5, West Brook 5

Vidor 4, West Brook 3

Kingwood Park 6, Vidor 1

Bridge City 5, Crosby 4

