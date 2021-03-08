Softball, Baseball scores from tournament action
SOFTBALL SCORES
From Bridge City Tournament
PN-G 2, Bridge City 1
LC-M 15, Lufkin Hudson 0
LC-M 14, Bridge City 6
Hamshire-Fannett 0, Lufkin Hudson 0
Hamshire-Fannett 6, PN-G 1
Bridge City 1, Hamshire-Fannett 0
LC-M 4, Hamshire-Fannett 3
LC-M 1, PN-G 1
Lufkin Hudson 11, Bridge City 2
Bridge City 5, PN-G 5
LC-M 4, Hamshire-Fannett 0
From WO-S Tournament
WO-S 7, East Chambers 4
WO-S 5, Buna 5
Deweyville 6, Buna 5
Kountze 7, Deweyville 6
Kountze 5, WO-S 3
WO-S 6, Deweyville 4
Deweyville 18, West Brook 1
Buna 5, WO-S 4
From Jasper Tournament
Orangefield 4, Pollok Central 0
Orangefield 4, Lumberton 4
Orangefield 2, Huntington 1
Hardin-Jefferson 2, Orangefield 0
Orangefield 8, Kirbyville 2
Orangefield 10, Silsbee 5
BASEBALL SCORES
From WO-S Tournament
Hardin-Jefferson 10, LC-M 3
Orangefield 8 Jasper 1
Buna 2, Silsbee 2
Buna 12, WO-S 2
LC-M 9, Buna 1
Hardin-Jefferson 6, WO-S 2
Buna 1, Orangefield 0
Orangefield 7, Hardin-Jefferson 7
Jasper 8, LC-M 2
Jasper 4, WO-S 2
From Crosby Tournament
Tomball 11, Bridge City 0
PN-G 4, Vidor 0
Crosby 5, Vidor 3
Bridge City 11, PN-G 5
Bridge City 5, West Brook 5
Vidor 4, West Brook 3
Kingwood Park 6, Vidor 1
Bridge City 5, Crosby 4
